Cleveland Heights intersection brings up major safety concerns as drivers disobey traffic signs

By Aria Janel
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Its been almost a year since new traffic signs were placed at a 5 way intersection in Cleveland Heights due to a construction project at the corner of Euclid Heights, Cedar, and Cedar Glen Parkway.

“It’s a major route for people wanting to go east or west in Cleveland Heights,” said driver Jennifer Talbot.

Talbot, told 19 News she drives through the intersection almost everyday, and each time she sees drivers disregard the new traffic patterns.

“I’ve been almost hit several times, been in the car with people and almost gotten hit, and i’ve seen a lot of near misses,” said Talbot.

According to the traffic signs the two farthest lanes on Cedar Glen Parkway are supposed to turn right on cedar only, and the far left lane goes straight onto Euclid Heights Blvd. But drivers are creating their own traffic flow and some are using the middle lane to not turn right but continue straight. Creating a lot of potential accidents.

“It’s just really difficult to police that intersection, " said Talbot.

That’s what she said Cleveland Heights Police told her when she asked about getting more eyes on the intersection to help keep people safe. Unsatisfied with their answers she contacted the 19 News Troubleshooter team .

While shooting video for the story our team counted 6 cars in 10 minutes that disobeyed the traffic signs. That’s 6 accidents that could have happened. So we called the police department ourselves. We were told they would look into the concern and get back to us.

“Hoping to have something happen to keep people safe on that intersection,” said Talbot.

Until then, we’ll hope all the near misses don’t turn into serious accidents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

