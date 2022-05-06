2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: sedans in area at time of break-in and grand theft need identification

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a business located in the 13900 block of Enterprise Avenue was broken into on the evening of April 17 and a “significant amount of money was stolen.”

These pictured sedans were seen in the area at the time of the breaking and entering and grand theft, police said, and detectives need help identifying them:

Cleveland Police: sedans in area at time of break-in and grand theft need identification
Cleveland Police: sedans in area at time of break-in and grand theft need identification(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 and reference case #2022-105674 if you have any information on these crimes.

