2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Death 4-year-old Euclid boy under investigation, police say

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The family told 19 News he died this morning in Euclid.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.

The boy’s name was Musiah Wadud.

His family said the tragedy happened at the Parkside Garden apartments on East 260th Street in Euclid.

The little boy’s grandmother told 19 reporter Kelly Kennedy that Wadud was her son’s child, but her daughter and boyfriend have custody of him and his brother because her son is in jail.

The family said the couple told police the 4-year-old fell down the stairs.

“It was devastating,” said Jauna Anderson, the boy’s grandmother. “I was coming from having lunch with my mom and we was on the freeway. I had to pull over and I’m gonna miss my grandson.”

19 News has been trying to get answers from Euclid police, but so far, they have not released any more information.

The boy's family told 19 News he died this morning in Euclid.
The boy's family told 19 News he died this morning in Euclid.(Janell Anderson)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Several lanes of I-490 eastbound closed due to crash
Maple Heights homicide suspect arrested in North Randall, police say
Hailey Tacchio
11-year-old Green girl missing since May 5
ATV driver nearly crashes into cruiser before approaching sheriff with loaded gun, Trumbull...
ATV driver nearly crashes into cruiser before approaching sheriff with loaded gun, Trumbull County officials say