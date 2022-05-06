Death 4-year-old Euclid boy under investigation, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The family told 19 News he died this morning in Euclid.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.

The boy’s name was Musiah Wadud.

His family said the tragedy happened at the Parkside Garden apartments on East 260th Street in Euclid.

The little boy’s grandmother told 19 reporter Kelly Kennedy that Wadud was her son’s child, but her daughter and boyfriend have custody of him and his brother because her son is in jail.

The family said the couple told police the 4-year-old fell down the stairs.

“It was devastating,” said Jauna Anderson, the boy’s grandmother. “I was coming from having lunch with my mom and we was on the freeway. I had to pull over and I’m gonna miss my grandson.”

19 News has been trying to get answers from Euclid police, but so far, they have not released any more information.

