Domestic violence advocate speaks out as murder rate grows

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Violence on the streets of Cleveland and in northeast Ohio continues to be a problem and it certainly appears that violence, including homicides now, unfortunately, includes women.

At least 25 women, across northeast Ohio, have been murdered this year, including 5 just this past week and many of those murders are tied to domestic violence.

And it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Domestic homicide is one of the most preventable kinds of homicide,” said Virginia Beckman the Executive Director of Genesis House in Lorain County.

Genesis House is a safe haven for women and children from domestic violence, where victims can find aid and support.

Beckman said Genesis House continued to provide programming and outreach during the pandemic but believes the isolation brought about much of the violence we are now seeing.

She also believes until the legal consequences change regarding domestic violence we are going to be witnesses to the buildup to domestic homicide.

“Many of these instances, if you trace it back, they weren’t a surprise to almost anybody,” she said, “The writing was on the wall that this is where the relationship was heading.”

And Beckman believes that everybody, including the courts, shares in that responsibility, to not allow an abusive relationship to continue without calling the police if you suspect abuse.

“When we see those pre-incident indicators we need to take each and every one of those cases seriously, for the level of dangerousness that they are and I don’t see that happening yet,” she said

