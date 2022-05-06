2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father

FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty Friday in a suburban New York crash that killed the father of Nicki Minaj and was promised a year or less in jail, disappointing prosecutors and the hip hop star’s mother.

In state court in Long Island’s Nassau County, businessman Charles Polevich admitted leaving the scene of the February 2021 accident that fatally injured Robert Maraj as he walked along a road in Mineola.

Polevich initially got out of his car and looked at the injured man on the ground, but then drove off, didn’t call 911, garaged his car and covered it with a tarp, authorities said. Polevich pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence by concealing the car.

Maraj, 64, died at a hospital the next day.

Judge Howard Sturim said Polevich would get “no more than one year in jail,” along with community service and a suspended license. The 71-year-old is due to be sentenced Aug. 3.

The victim’s widow, Carol Maraj, told reporters she was “not happy” with the planned sentence. The widow, who is suing Polevich, said seeing him in court left her shaking at the memory of her husband fighting for his life in the hospital.

Prosecutors, who sought a one-to-three-year prison sentence, also took issue with the planned penalty.

“Given the severity of the defendant’s conduct, we disagree with the sentencing commitment from the court,” Nassau County District Attorney’s office spokesperson Brendan Brosh said in a statement.

Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, called the hit-and-run “completely out of character” for his client, who hails from Long Island but has a drilling and water purification business in Guam.

“He does feel tremendous empathy for Mr. Maraj’s family and tremendous remorse for any role he played in his death,” Gann said by phone after court. He suggested that Polevich might have had a medical problem that made him not “fully aware of what he was doing,” while noting that it wasn’t a legal justification.

Messages were sent to representatives for Nicki Minaj, who called her father’s death “the most devastating loss of my life” in a post on her website last year.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated rapper — known for tracks including “Anaconda,” “Starships” and “Super Bass” — was born Onika Tanya Maraj.

In interviews years ago, she described a troubled relationship with her father. But she later said he had changed.

After his death, she wrote about wishing she could pick up the phone and talk to him.

“He was very loved & will be very missed,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Landon Earl Rankin, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the thefts at private venues in April and was...
Ex-deputy accused of posing as wedding guest to steal gifts
Family of 4-year-old Euclid boy believe his death was not accidental, suspect abuse
Family of 4-year-old Euclid boy believe his death was not accidental, suspect abuse
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, has been identified as one of the victims who were killed in a domestic...
‘Everybody knew her’: School district identifies 18-year-old student reportedly killed by father
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Rally to remember the three victims of Ariel Castro
Cleveland marks 9th year since Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight escaped from captor’s house