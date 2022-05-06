2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver says huge pothole in East Cleveland damaged his car

By Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an early morning in East Cleveland when Cameron Williams damaged his car near the intersection of Euclid and Chapman Avenue.

“I hit my tire rim in this major hole that’s right here and it busted the rim and busted the tire,” he said.

Williams had to pay $600 to get his car fixed.

William says the road has been repaired since he damaged his car here.

He says he should be reimbursed for something that was completely out of his control.

He told us what happened when he filed a claim with the city of East Cleveland.

“They laughed at the situation and said well we have chuckholes all over,” Williams added.

19 News headed right to City Hall to speak to Maxine Eberhart whom Williams has been working with.

“I saw that they did have cones around the hole but as you know people knock them over and things of that nature,” she said.

Eberhart told me the city is taking claims but not selling any claims.

“So he was upset because I told him that we’re not honoring any claims,” she added.

For now, Williams is waiting for a response or reimbursement from the city.

But he thinks the roads here need to be taken care of so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Several lanes of I-490 eastbound closed due to crash
Musiah Wadud
Death 4-year-old Euclid boy under investigation, police say
Maple Heights homicide suspect arrested in North Randall, police say
Hailey Tacchio
11-year-old Green girl missing since May 5
ATV driver nearly crashes into cruiser before approaching sheriff with loaded gun, Trumbull...
ATV driver nearly crashes into cruiser before approaching sheriff with loaded gun, Trumbull County officials say