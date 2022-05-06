Driver says huge pothole in East Cleveland damaged his car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an early morning in East Cleveland when Cameron Williams damaged his car near the intersection of Euclid and Chapman Avenue.

“I hit my tire rim in this major hole that’s right here and it busted the rim and busted the tire,” he said.

Williams had to pay $600 to get his car fixed.

William says the road has been repaired since he damaged his car here.

He says he should be reimbursed for something that was completely out of his control.

He told us what happened when he filed a claim with the city of East Cleveland.

“They laughed at the situation and said well we have chuckholes all over,” Williams added.

19 News headed right to City Hall to speak to Maxine Eberhart whom Williams has been working with.

“I saw that they did have cones around the hole but as you know people knock them over and things of that nature,” she said.

Eberhart told me the city is taking claims but not selling any claims.

“So he was upset because I told him that we’re not honoring any claims,” she added.

For now, Williams is waiting for a response or reimbursement from the city.

But he thinks the roads here need to be taken care of so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

