Fiery crash and dramatic rescue; community rallies to support a 16-year-old Avon cheerleader

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fiery crash and a courageous rescue as a vehicle with two teenagers inside crashes into a tree and then bursts into flames.

It happened Monday night inside the Bradley Woods Reservation at the Metroparks in Westlake.

Dramatic, stunning dashcam video obtained exclusively by 19 News from Westlake Police shows the vehicle on its side and engulfed in flames as Cleveland Metro Parks Police and firefighters arrive. You can see one person lying on their back in the road, but they are clearly alert and able to move an arm and leg.

During a 911 call for help, the dispatcher warns the caller not to move the people trapped in the car,

but despite the warning, the good samaritan decides there’s no time to waste. He pulls 16-year-old Emily Culkar, the passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt to safety, and that’s when the entire vehicle bursts into flames.

The 18-year-old driver was injured but also safe. On police dashcam video you can hear a witness tell police it was the good samaritan who saved the 16-year-old’s life, “He pulled her out of the car. He pulled her out of the burning car!”

Emily Culkar now has a community praying as she faces a long road to recovery. Michael Bookzam the Owner of the North Ridge Racket and Paddle Club in North Ridgeville is not only her boss but her friend, “She was unable to exit the vehicle, she couldn’t feel her legs, she has a broken back. There was a fire. Someone pulled over and was able to get her out.”

But the active teen an Avon Cheerleader and avid snowboarder now needs the rallying cry of the community for support and to boost her spirits, “She loved snowboarding and I can imagine she needs psychological motivation to know that she’s going to be able to do all those things again soon.”

In a statement issued by Emily’s family, they tell 19 News:

Emily’s parents, sisters, and brothers want to express our heartfelt thanks to all our friends and families, and our extended families at Avon High School and North Ridge Racket and Paddle.

We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support.

To all those who touched Emily this week, your hands have literally been hands of healing.

Starting with the Cleveland Metro Parks Police, Westlake Fire and Police forces, St. John’s Westshore Hospital Emergency Staff, Life Flight staff and pilot, and to the UH Trauma and SICU nurses and doctors, ours is an unwavering state of awe and admiration. Thank you.

But the biggest thanks, the humbling and indebted gratitude goes to the young Good Samaritan who ran into the flames and pulled our Emily from that burning car. You are the true hero. Your unselfish actions were incredibly pure and praiseworthy. Because of your humanity, a certain tragedy was averted and a loving family remains whole. Where ever you are, thank you for being Emily’s guardian angel.

We would also like to send healing and prayers to Emily’s friend Hayden who was in the car with her.

A prayer box has even been created by Emily’s boss, with hopes the community will send in cards to his business in North Ridgeville or even come in and write messages. Words that can help heal and give the 16-year-old strength and a reason to smile again, Bookzam says, “I’d like for her to have a lot of things to read while she’s recovering.”

