Gov. DeWine announces $70 million going to first responders to help with recruitment, and retention

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Dewine announced on Friday that $70 million will be invested in those who put their lives on the line to help us.

It’s a part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience program.

“So we need to attract people in a positive light to take public service jobs because, without public servants, service does not get met,” said T.J. Martin of the Parma Fire Department.

Martin says the Parma Fire Department will definitely be applying for this grant money.

He says it could help address the severe staffing shortage they face.

“It’s not only fire departments, it’s police departments,” said Martin. “As a side note when I took the exam to get the job here, there were 400 people who took the test. Our last exam had 61 people.”

PFD plans to use some of the money to invest in an exploratory program that will get teens interested in becoming a firefighter.

“Not everybody needs to go to college, there are other jobs... and we would like to make the fire department and police department and public safety one of those priorities in their lives,” said Martin.

Martin tells me in addition to recruitment and retention, the department will also use this money to improve and expand wellness programs for their firefighters.

“Firemen and police officers carry a heavy burden from the things we see on a daily basis,” said Martin. “So this is going to go a long way to have a proactive approach to treat the mental and physical well-being of the first responders so PTSD doesn’t take hold and take effect on the backside.”

Martin says he hopes Governor Dewine strongly considers Parma for this grant.

“We have a large department.. and we have a very large call volume so we need this influx of money that we’re not going to rob Peter to pay Paul... that would jeopardize public safety,” he said.

