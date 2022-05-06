Investigation underway into cause of fire at Summit County mobile home park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway into what caused a Springfield Township mobile home to go up in flames.

A State Fire Marshal went to the scene to investigate the fire on Thursday.

He says it should take at least two weeks to determine the cause.

The home is located in Frank’s Mobile Home Park.

According to Springfield Township firefighters, one man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and superficial burns. The second man declined medical treatment.

One firefighter was thrown to the ground, possibly from an explosion, and suffered a shoulder injury.

One cat and dog were killed in the blaze, but one dog did manage to safely escape.

The trailer had smoke detectors, but firefighters said they were not working.

A trailer that was next door and a camper were also damaged.

“It was pretty intense for a while until the fire department got here,” said Robert Warner, of Springfield Township.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

