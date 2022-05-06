2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Investigation underway into cause of fire at Summit County mobile home park

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway into what caused a Springfield Township mobile home to go up in flames.

A State Fire Marshal went to the scene to investigate the fire on Thursday.

He says it should take at least two weeks to determine the cause.

The home is located in Frank’s Mobile Home Park.

According to Springfield Township firefighters, one man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and superficial burns. The second man declined medical treatment.

One firefighter was thrown to the ground, possibly from an explosion, and suffered a shoulder injury.

One cat and dog were killed in the blaze, but one dog did manage to safely escape.

The trailer had smoke detectors, but firefighters said they were not working.

A trailer that was next door and a camper were also damaged.

“It was pretty intense for a while until the fire department got here,” said Robert Warner, of Springfield Township.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

19 News
Investigation underway into cause of fire at Summit County mobile home park
Crime tape surrounds scene on East 125th Street
Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Several lanes of I-490 eastbound closed due to crash
Musiah Wadud
Death 4-year-old Euclid boy under investigation, police say