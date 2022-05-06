2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lifeguard shortage makes way to Northeast Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide lifeguard shortage has led to many public pools being closed this summer due to a lack of staffing. The shortage is so bad that Mentor has announced two out of three public pools will not be opening, with only about a dozen lifeguards currently on staff.

Mentor says they need about 40 lifeguards to properly staff a pool full-time. The lack of staffing at the moment means the pool will need to have adjusted hours.

“One of the most critical needs we have right now is filling lifeguard positions at our three municipal pools,” says Parks & Recreation Director, Kenn Kaminski, “The State of Ohio mandates a minimum number of lifeguards on staff when pools are in use, and that calculation is based on water surface area. If staffing requirements are not met, then one or more of our pools will probably remain closed throughout the season and limited hours may be imposed on the facilities that we can open. We desperately need lifeguards.”

To combat this, lifeguards will now make $12.00 per hour, up from $9.00, with returning lifeguards making up to $16.00 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 15-years-old with lifeguard training. For more information visit the link here.

19 News also reached out to the City of Cleveland, they have said that they are not experiencing the same issues with staffing, with an anticipation that all pools will be able to open this summer.

