Maple Heights homicide suspect arrested in North Randall, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police confirmed a female died after being shot in the chest by a male suspect who was arrested in North Randall soon after.

Officers from Maple Heights responded to the 17500 block of Broadway Avenue at 7:41 p.m. on May 5 for a report of a female shot, according to MHPD.

MHPD said officers got to the scene to find a female with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was taken to MetroHealth where she died from her injuries, according to MHPD.

Her identity is being withheld as her family is being notified, MHPD said.

MHPD said witnesses on scene told officers the male suspect drove off after the shooting.

North Randall Police officers found the suspect at a gas station in their village and took him into custody without incident, according to MHPD.

Call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com and reference report #MA22-10089528 with any information on this homicide.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or send an anonymous text message by texting TIP657 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

