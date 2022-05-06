2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Soggy Friday night into Saturday before an incredible stretch of weather next week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about an extremely dreary day!

Periods of on-again, off-again rain will continue through the evening and into Saturday morning.

Tonight will also be quite windy with sustained winds from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by morning.

After a gray day today, clouds will linger through Saturday.

A few scattered showers will also hang around into tomorrow, mainly tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 50s on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, skies will clear and temperatures will begin to thaw out.

We’re in store for a beautiful week next week!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

