Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and chilly today; drying out this weekend

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure this morning is moving out of Arkansas. The forecast track takes it across far southern Ohio tonight. Not a pretty day ahead. Windy and chilly with rain in the area pretty much all day. An additional quarter to half inch of rain will be a common range just during the day. It’ll turn to more of a lighter rain tonight. Most area temperatures stay in the 50s. Northeast winds will gust over 30 mph at times, especially along the lakeshore. The steady rain will come to an end by morning tomorrow. We have sprinkles in the forecast. Strong winds out of the northeast with potential gusts over 40 mph at times. Tomorrow will be pretty cold. The high temperatures expected to be only in the 50 to 55 degree range. Sunshine on Mother’s Day this year. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This weekend will be the start of an extended dry spell.

