OSU warns of fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl after death of 2 students

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president of the Ohio State University issued a message after the death of two students on Friday morning.

Dr. Kristina Johnson said:

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away. Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.

Students in need of emotional support should not hesitate to reach out to the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service. The Employee Assistance Program offers support resources for Ohio State faculty and staff.

During this time, we ask you to remember all of our departed Buckeyes, their friends and families. Care and compassion are among our most treasured values — and they are never so needed than in times of grieving.”

Authorities have not released the cause of death for the two students, but Dr. Johnson urged community members to read about an alert regarding fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl.

A third student was also hospitalized, but has since been released.

