Parma apartment tenants deal with gas shutoff after parking garage collapse

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at Regency Apartments in Parma are frustrated that the gas in their building was shut off after a gas line was likely damaged when the parking garage came crumbling down.

“I believe they’re working on it today, but it’s been out for cold showers and no cooking,” tenant Nicholas Schultz said.

Schultz has been dealing with a lot of issues from this parking garage collapse. His car is now hanging on by the bumpers where the structure fell through.

“It’s rather frustrating as far as management hasn’t really done anything besides, ‘hey, so you know we have an emergency shut off,’” Schultz said.

In an email to tenants on Wednesday, management said the gas will be shut off for an emergency repair for the next 72 hours in the building next to the parking garage.

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through this difficult time and will update you once the gas is turned back on,” the management at the Regency Apartments said.

Late Thursday evening, 19 News learned tenants received an email stating the emergency repair was almost complete and the gas would be turned back on.

Raina Hill, a tenant in a neighboring building, was awoken to the sound of fire alarms when this happened. She said she’s not surprised, but hopes management takes action to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I knew something was going to happen” Hill said. “They don’t really care about anything that happens here.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.