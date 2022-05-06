Biden calls on Congress to pass Innovation Act

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s Air Force One landed at CVG Friday afternoon for his visit to the Greater Cincinnati area.

His visit took him into the northern suburbs, where he met with manufacturing leaders as he promoted a new program to bolster American-made technology.

The president traveled from the airport to United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

MOMENTS AGO: President Joe Biden arrives at United Performance Metals in Hamilton. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dXaU9QMqGY — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) May 6, 2022

That’s where Biden urged Congress to pass the “Bipartisan Innovation Act” to fund the manufacturing of semiconductors and other technology stalled by supply chain delays overseas.

This will all create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families, according to the White House.

Biden touted his administration’s new program, a partnership between several large U.S. original equipment manufacturers and some of their small and medium enterprise suppliers to help speed their adoption of additive manufacturing technology and upgrade their capabilities.

The large manufacturers include Evendale-based GE Aviation, Lockheed, Raytheon, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, and Northrup Grumman.

The president will not be visiting GE Aviation Friday, a GE spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Fairfield City Schools shut down Friday because the Hamilton plant Biden is visiting is “in very close proximity” to some of its schools, the district said in a message posted on its website Thursday.

The resulting road closures and traffic will prevent access to some district buildings and create “multiple issues for our transportation department and buildings,” the district says.

“In addition, we have safety concerns about student safety in the event of an emergency,” the statement reads.

Travel also could be slowed by strong storms that could bring heavy rainfall in addition to strong winds and hail.

The timeline for the most impactful weather will be 2 p.m. through the evening, according to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president, most recently in July 2021.

The president is building on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs created since he took office in early 2021 - more jobs on average per month than under any other President in the last 50 years, according to the White House.

