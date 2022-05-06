Price Is Right’s ‘Come On Down’ tour comes to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain won’t stop Cynthia Campos from enjoying this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play.

The Price is Right’s “Come On Down” tour was in Cleveland on Friday, right across from the West Side Market from noon to 4 p.m.

Cleveland is host Drew Carey’s hometown.

Fans had an open invitation.

“You know, it’s just an experience that’s unforgettable,” Campos said.

Fifty golden seasons of the show were being celebrated.

Fans also had the chance to win $50,000.

In the end, for fans like Campos, it’s about coming out of the pandemic stronger.

“You know, supporting after the times that we have had, this is such a great show to come on out and support the show, get hyped and just get excited to have these experiences out on the road again,” Campos added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.