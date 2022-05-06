Rain postpones Guardians’ May 6 game to traditional doubleheader on May 7
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to relentless rain, the Guardians postponed the game slated for Friday night.
It has been rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader starting at 2:10 p.m. on May 7.
Ticket holders for the May 6 game can exchange into one of 42 options.
The Guardians have been gearing up for their local partnership T-shirt giveaway with ILTHY.
The first 1,000 fans who walk into Progressive Field when the gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday will get the Guardians x ILTHY tee.
