2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain postpones Guardians’ May 6 game to traditional doubleheader on May 7

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to relentless rain, the Guardians postponed the game slated for Friday night.

It has been rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader starting at 2:10 p.m. on May 7.

Ticket holders for the May 6 game can exchange into one of 42 options.

The Guardians have been gearing up for their local partnership T-shirt giveaway with ILTHY.

The first 1,000 fans who walk into Progressive Field when the gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday will get the Guardians x ILTHY tee.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians logo
Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays 6-5
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Clevinger makes emotional return, Padres, Guardians split
Progressive Field ahead of home opener
Cleveland Guardians postpones game v. San Diego Padres
Progressive Field ahead of home opener
‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ returns to Progressive Field in Cleveland