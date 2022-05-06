Several lanes of I-490 eastbound closed due to crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-490 East at the I-90/I-71 split has closed several lanes.

Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m.

According to Cleveland EMS, one person was taken to Fairview Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.

