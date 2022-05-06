2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several lanes of I-490 eastbound closed due to crash

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-490 East at the I-90/I-71 split has closed several lanes.

Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m.

According to Cleveland EMS, one person was taken to Fairview Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police ask that drivers use caution in the area.

19 News will have more information when it’s made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

