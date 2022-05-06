SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police said this red Nissan Cube with a painted black rear panel was linked to recent catalytic converter thefts in the city and surrounding communities, and detectives need help finding it:

Shaker Heights Police say this Nissan Cube is linked to catalytic converter thefts (Shaker Heights Police)

Police said the Cube has a temporary tag that could have been switched to a regular plate.

Call dispatch to report this Cube as soon as you see it within Shaker Heights at 216-491-1234.

