Shaker Heights Police say this Nissan Cube is linked to catalytic converter thefts

Shaker Heights Police say this Nissan Cube is linked to catalytic converter thefts
(Shaker Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police said this red Nissan Cube with a painted black rear panel was linked to recent catalytic converter thefts in the city and surrounding communities, and detectives need help finding it:

Shaker Heights Police say this Nissan Cube is linked to catalytic converter thefts
Shaker Heights Police say this Nissan Cube is linked to catalytic converter thefts(Shaker Heights Police)

Police said the Cube has a temporary tag that could have been switched to a regular plate.

Call dispatch to report this Cube as soon as you see it within Shaker Heights at 216-491-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

