Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders.
Cleveland EMS said a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene near East 125th Street and Forest Avenue from a presumed gunshot wound shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Witnesses in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood told 19 News that an argument was heard in the area before a gunshot was fired.
Police have not yet publicly released information regarding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
