Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders.

Cleveland EMS said a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene near East 125th Street and Forest Avenue from a presumed gunshot wound shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood told 19 News that an argument was heard in the area before a gunshot was fired.

Police have not yet publicly released information regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

