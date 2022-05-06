2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

Crime tape surrounds scene on East 125th Street
Crime tape surrounds scene on East 125th Street(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders.

Cleveland EMS said a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene near East 125th Street and Forest Avenue from a presumed gunshot wound shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood told 19 News that an argument was heard in the area before a gunshot was fired.

Police have not yet publicly released information regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

