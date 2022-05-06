2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman stabbed in face arrested in connection to homicide of man in Cleveland, police say

Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 50-year-old woman who was assaulted and stabbed in the face was arrested in connection to the homicide of a 51-year-old man on May 6.

Officers went to the 980 block of East 69th Street at approximately 12:31 a.m., spoke to the woman, and learned that the incident happened in the 6720 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Officers then went to the St. Clair Avenue address and found a 50-year-old man on the floor, though he had no visible injuries, according to police.

EMS took him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police did not say whether the woman was treated for her injuries.

Members of the Homicide Unit went to the scene to investigate, according to police.

The woman was arrested in connection to this homicide investigation.

