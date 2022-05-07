Akron burglary suspects break into shed, steal several items, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a duo of burglary suspects are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a victim’s shed in the 1000 block of Witner Avenue and stealing several items.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:
If you recognize the suspects or have any information on this burglary, call Akron Police Det. B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
Reference case #22-051344
Call 911 if you see the suspects, but do not approach them.
