Akron burglary suspects break into shed, steal several items, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a duo of burglary suspects are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a victim’s shed in the 1000 block of Witner Avenue and stealing several items.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

If you recognize the suspects or have any information on this burglary, call Akron Police Det. B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-051344

Call 911 if you see the suspects, but do not approach them.

