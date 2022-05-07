AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a duo of burglary suspects are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a victim’s shed in the 1000 block of Witner Avenue and stealing several items.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

Akron burglary suspects break into shed, steal several items, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize the suspects or have any information on this burglary, call Akron Police Det. B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-051344

Call 911 if you see the suspects, but do not approach them.

