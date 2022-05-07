2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Bernie Kosar, supports local semi-pro team who saved man from burning home

“You’re really the heroes,” Kosar said to Cleveland Rams team owner Travis Knight.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and legend Bernie Kosar meet with Cleveland Rams players after they heroically saved a man from his burning home.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rams semi-professional football team received a show of support from the Cleveland Browns after legend Bernie Kosar and QB Deshaun Watson made guest appearances at Cleveland Central Catholic High School for their May 7 home opener.

The heroic acts by the Rams took place on April 21 after players discovered a man trapped inside his burning home during their practice that evening.

From there, players rushed to the house and pulled Henry Clay, who was found unconscious, from the blazing home.

The appearance by Watson marks his first public appearance as a Cleveland Brown since being traded by the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade in March.

Clay, who was named the honorary captain for Saturday’s game, said he remembered waking up that day and seeing his bedroom engulfed in flames.

“I made it to the front door and that’s where they saved me,” he said.

Clay said it “means a lot” that the team invited him to be a part of the pre-game ceremonies.

“They’re not just good football players, but they’re great guys,” he said.

“I love them,” he continued. “We’re family forever.”

Clay said he is “doing okay” after the initial fire but his home remains damaged from the blaze.

Kosar, who announced a donation from the 428 Athletics Sports Complex, said it was “an honor” to show his support for the Cleveland Rams.

“To see a man’s house burning down and to not even think about themselves,” Kosar said to Cleveland Rams owner Travis Knight. “You’re really the heroes. I’m honored and humbled to be here today.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

