Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb to host youth football camp in Cleveland

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a press release, Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is set to host the Nick Chubb Youth Football Camp for kids ages 6-16 on May 13.

Partnering with Flexwork Sports Management, Chubb will host the camp at Benedictine High School from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, a spokesperson from Flexwork said.

Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction, the news release said.

The three-time Pro Bowler will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area high school and youth league coaches.

Registration and more information can be found at www.flexworksports.com.

