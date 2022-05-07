2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland marks 9th year since Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight escaped from captor’s house

By Harry Boomer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the story nobody believed was possible - that those three women were still alive.

When the news broke, 19 News covered it extensively.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight took the only chance they had in 10 years to help free themselves from Ariel Castro’s Seymour Avenue house.

He died in prison of suicide.

Back on May 6, 2013, they saw an opening and took it.

A coalition of familiar community activists gathered at the address to remember the women, none of whom were at the commemoration.

Seymour Avenue, Cleveland
Seymour Avenue, Cleveland(WOIO)

