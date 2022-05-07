2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing, endangered man last seen Thursday

Christopher Papp
Christopher Papp(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old man who is missing and endangered.

Police said Christopher Papp was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Woburn Avenue in Cleveland.

Papp’s girlfriend reported to police that he has mental illness and she is concerned for his safety.

A missing person report described Papp as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, according to the report.

Papp has tattoos on his hands as well as the back of his neck, the report said.

