Cleveland police search for missing man possibly traveling in gray Honda
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is missing.
Cleveland police said Makiwa Amuri may be traveling in a gray 2012 Honda.
His brother reported that Amuri did not attend work Thursday and hasn’t returned home.
A missing person report described Amuri as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing pink pants and a pink shirt, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.