Cleveland police search for missing man possibly traveling in gray Honda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is missing.

Cleveland police said Makiwa Amuri may be traveling in a gray 2012 Honda.

His brother reported that Amuri did not attend work Thursday and hasn’t returned home.

A missing person report described Amuri as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing pink pants and a pink shirt, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

