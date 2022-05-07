2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing man possibly traveling in gray Honda

Makiwa Amuri
Makiwa Amuri(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is missing.

Cleveland police said Makiwa Amuri may be traveling in a gray 2012 Honda.

His brother reported that Amuri did not attend work Thursday and hasn’t returned home.

A missing person report described Amuri as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing pink pants and a pink shirt, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

