Community rallies for 3 women who escaped Ariel Castro’s house of horrors in Cleveland 9 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May 6, 2013. Nine years ago today. It was a stunning moment in Cleveland that shocked the city and a nation as three young women who had been held captive for more than 10 years escaped.

To remember the strength and courage of those three survivors, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight, a rally and march were held on Friday evening. It took place on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland where Ariel Castro’s house of horrors once stood. More than 50 people gathered to remember all the others who are missing and refused to give up hope that they too may be found alive one day.

Kathy Wray Coleman who organized the event tells 19 News, “We’re here to celebrate Gina, Amanda, and Michelle getting out alive. Because so many other women are missing, so many other women have gotten raped and there is an epidemic of violence against women. We call on the city of Cleveland and the county to do more about the missing women. A disproportionate number of whom are Black. Poor. We’ve had enough.”

Cleveland Activist Art McKoy with Black on Black Crime was instrumental in continuing the search. He says Gina DeJesus’s parents asked for his help, but it was Amanda Berry’s mother who first came to him, determined to keep the story in the public’s eye and determined to find her daughter alive. McKoy says tragically Berry’s mother died of a broken heart, before her daughter escaped, “Strong woman that was determined to find her daughter and I watched as we struggled to get attention, struggled to get police and the FBI involved.”

Along with honoring the strength of three strong women and survivors, other came to also bring attention women’s reproductive rights and the right to choose.

The group ended the rally with a march on the same street where the women made their miraculous escape, and the overall message, is to never give up, Alfred Porter, Jr., with Black on Black Crime, says, “This means hope.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.