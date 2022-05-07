2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on highway; dozens of occupants ran away

Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas...
Authorities said deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer on a Texas highway.(Acerebel via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GANADO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

The sheriff’s office says when authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and cornfields.

Deputies took 64 people, including the semitrailer’s driver, into custody.

Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica says those who entered the country illegally are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities are still searching for about 40 migrants who fled on foot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Abortion-rights protesters pass along an ongoing art project called "Line up for Roe" by Dr....
Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Bernie Kosar, supports local semi-pro team after saving man from
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Car is stolen with man's prosthetic leg inside
How the Diversity Center supports youth, school programming in Northeast Ohio