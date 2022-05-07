2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fatally stabbed in Maple Heights

Vigilant Maple Heights snowplow driver commended by police
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police said the department launched a murder investigation Friday evening after a man was fatally stabbed.

According to police, officers have detained and questioned a woman in connection to the homicide.

Officers were called out just before 7 p.m. to a home in the 18000 block of Mapleboro Avenue.

Police said officers found the victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, with stab wounds inside a living room.

He was taken to Marymount Hospital, where police said he died of his injuries.

According to police, a woman was located inside the home and later detained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

