Maple Heights day care teacher saves students as shooting happens right outside their classroom window

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “My thing was don’t let our kids get shot,” teacher Zenobia Morris said. “I’d rather for me to go then one of them babies get shot.”

Thursday evening was the most frightening day in the 38-year teaching career for Zenobia Morris.

Morris, a teacher at Heavenly Kid’s Child Care Center, said gun shots started flying right outside her classroom window.

“All of sudden we just heard gunshots just coming I just looked like I got to get the kids out,” Morris said.

Within seconds, Morris brought all eight students between ages two and eight to safety.

“The kids had to drop on the floor from here and crawl to this door which is our toddler room which has no windows in here,” Morris said.

Morris said the victim and the suspect have no connection to the day care.

“She just so happened to pull into our parking lot because her tire was shot and find out there was bullet holes and you just got out to shooting,” Morris said.

Morris is devastated these children had to experience such a scary situation at a place where they are supposed to feel safe. She’s also heartbroken for the victim.

“I really couldn’t sleep last night,” Morris said. “I just kept thinking about if she made it and you said she didn’t so that’s really hard.”

Morris should be a called a hero for her bravery. However, she said she was just doing her job.

“I really didn’t think about it. I just thought about me just doing my job being a teacher,” Morris said. “But when you think about it yeah, but it was just the safety of the kids.”

The day care will be closed until Tuesday while police continue to investigate.

