Northeast Ohio weather: Long stretch of warm and dry weather ahead

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight will be the last chilly night for awhile.

Skies will clear allowing temperatures to dip to around 40 degrees near the lakeshore, and the middle to upper 30s inland.

Mother’s Day will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures near 70 degrees make a return to the forecast Monday, as well as warmer nights in the 50s and 60s.

By the middle of next week, temperatures are even warmer, and the drying pattern sticks around as long as this ridge of warmer, dry air stays in place.

The end of next week will feature multiple days in a row around 80 degrees.

Rain chances don’t return until Saturday night of NEXT week. Enjoy!

