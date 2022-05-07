2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm up begins tomorrow with dry, sunny days ahead

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s rain and clouds will taper off throughout a breezy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Both clouds and wind will decrease tonight as lows slip into the low 40s.

Mother’s Day sunshine will include highs around 60.

Clear skies Sunday night will allow lows in the upper 40s.

Skies will be mainly sunny from Monday through Thursday.

Highs will climb each day from peaking at around 70 on Monday to topping out at around 80 by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

