Residents install homemade speed bumps on W. 50th Street in Cleveland after 5-year-old’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 50th Street in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood have installed “homemade” speed bumps after the death of 5-year-old Apolina Asumani.

They told 19 News they are tired of drivers speeding down their street.

“Right after this little girl got hit, another little kid got hit on the East side. Hopefully it gives people the idea to slow down when they’re driving down these side streets like a speed racer,” said Edwin Garcia.

No one has come forward to say who is responsible for the speed bumps but many in the neighborhood tell 19 News they’re on board with it.

The 5-year-old girl was killed last month after a driver hit her.

Police say the little girl ran out from between two parked cars when a dark-colored sedan hit her, dragged her and then took off.

The passenger in the car returned to talk to police and they arrested the driver, a 17-year-old girl who’s been charged with the child’s death.

A neighbor named Leroy said this will happen again unless something is done to slow down drivers.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I regret that it did happen,” Leroy said.

When 19 News reached out to the City of Cleveland to find out how these people can get speed bumps, the City said right now they don’t install speed bumps.

The City couldn’t say why, but trends in other cities show speed bumps can delay first responders.

The City told 19 News it’s looking into a pilot program, which would consider putting speed bumps in residential neighborhoods.

