Summit County man found shot and killed, police say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation was started after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed, according to Akron police.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Peerless Avenue in Akron on May 7, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Officers found the man in the front yard of a house around 11:20 a.m. and was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Lt. Miller said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, officials confirmed.

According to Lt. Miller, there was an altercation that involved the victim prior to him being found shot.

Detectives are determining what role the altercation had in the shooting, Lt. Miller said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, according to the report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Callers can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is revealed.

