Teen boy arrested with stolen gun, Parma police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police said officers arrested a 15-year-old boy last week after he allegedly stole a handgun.

Officers located the gun in the teen’s backpack April 28 on West Ridgewood Road near State Road, according to a police report.

Parma police said the teen stole the weapon from a vehicle near a local school and did enter school property.

The gun was not taken inside the school, according to police.

The juvenile is facing charges of carrying concealed weapons and possessing criminal tools.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

