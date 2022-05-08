1 dead, 1 injured in Canton apartment shooting, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation was launched into an apartment shooting that left one person dead and one injured during the early morning of May 8, according to Canton Police Chief John Gabbard.

The shooting took place at around 2:02 a.m. at the Victory Square apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of Lippert Rd. NE, according to a news release.

Police found a 25-year-old man shot in the head, according to Chief Gabbard.

The man was pronounced dead after being transported to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital at 2:35 a.m., officials said.

Officers said they also found a 63-year-old woman shot in the arm, who was also transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

There are no suspects and the investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.