1 hospitalized with minor injuries after plane crash in Sandusky

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opened an investigation in Sandusky after a single-engine plane crashed on May 8, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at 1:53 p.m. at the Hinde Airport in Huron Township, after a single-seat Mini-Max Ultralight plane took a nose-dive into a field shortly after taking off from the runway, according to a news release

Officers found the pilot, a 20-year-old man, who said high winds were a contributing factor to the crash, the news release said.

Prior to transporting the man to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers determined he was not impaired, Santiago said.

The crash remains under investigation, officials confirmed.

The story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

