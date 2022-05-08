2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Fire Department battles vehicle fire on I-77 North

Smoke from flames engulfing Akron Mattress seen for miles (Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The northbound lane on I-77 in Akron was temporarily shut down Sunday evening after an RV was engulfed in flames.

The RV, which was previously disabled, burst into flames at 6 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department

The fire caused a shutdown from SR-764/Wilbeth Road to Waterloo Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Miller said the flames were put out in “15 minutes or less” once fire crews arrived.

As of 7:15 p.m., the left-hand lane was opened for travel, Miller said, adding that it could be close to 8 p.m. until the freeway completely reopens.

19 News reached out to the Akron Fire Department for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is revealed.

