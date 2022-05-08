Arsonist set multiple fires in Willoughby Hills home, fire department says

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Department on Sunday said investigators are seeking tips about a house fire that is being investigated as arson.

According to a department news release, the arsonist is suspected of setting multiple fires Saturday afternoon throughout the home, located in the 27000 block of White Road.

Fire crews were called out to the residence at 4:32 p.m. and arrived just six minutes later.

The fire was out by 5:09 p.m. with help from assisting fire departments from nearby cities, according to the release.

Thankfully, the fire department said, no injuries were reported in the fire.

According to the release, the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

You can contact Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111 with tips.

