2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Supporters of abortion rights to protest at Cleveland’s Public Square

Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square
Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back-to-back protests are happening this weekend in Cleveland as supporters of abortion rights take to the streets.

This comes just days after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

Protest organizers said supporters of abortion rights will gather around 11 a.m. Sunday at Cleveland’s Public Square, following a similar event yesterday.

Attendants are asked by organizers to wear green as a show of solidarity.

In other U.S. cities, including Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, protestors have rallied this weekend in favor of abortion rights.

Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US
States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Fentanyl
OSU warns of fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl after death of 2 students
The 18th Annual Minority Men's Health Fair, but first time at metro Health Medical Center
Hundreds attend 18th Minority Men’s Health Fair, held for 1st time at MetroHeath System
DEA Drug Takeback held Saturday.
DEA holds 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Cleveland
Swimming at Lake Erie.
Cleveland dermatologist stresses risk of Melanoma as summer months approach