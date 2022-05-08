Supporters of abortion rights to protest at Cleveland’s Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back-to-back protests are happening this weekend in Cleveland as supporters of abortion rights take to the streets.

This comes just days after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Protest organizers said supporters of abortion rights will gather around 11 a.m. Sunday at Cleveland’s Public Square, following a similar event yesterday.

Attendants are asked by organizers to wear green as a show of solidarity.

In other U.S. cities, including Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, protestors have rallied this weekend in favor of abortion rights.

