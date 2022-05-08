Vigil held to remember 4-year-old Euclid boy who died under suspicious circumstances

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A heartbroken family crying out for justice in the death of a four-year-old boy that police are now calling suspicious.

The family suffering from the heartbreaking death of Musiah Wadud said they believed the death was intentional on Friday.

On Saturday, a vigil and balloon release to honor and remember the little boy’s life.

Family and friends gathered outside of the Parkside Garden Apartment building on East 260th in Euclid where the little boy’s body was found Thursday morning.

Jauna Anderson cried uncontrollably as she told the group of about 50 people, “They been abusing my grandkids and something going to be did about it.”

There were tears, hugs and heartbreak as a memorial of teddy bears, balloons, candles and flowers covered a nearby tree, even signs saying “Justice for Musiah.”

The little boy died on Thursday while in the care of his father’s sister and her boyfriend. Euclid Police detectives call the child’s death suspicious, the caretakers claim he fell down the stairs. The exact cause of death could be determined on Monday according to family members.

Fawziyyah Wadud, the little boy’s birth mother who says she was working to regain custody of the four-year-old and his three-year-old brother Mohammed says in her heart she knew something was wrong.

Along with other family members and friends accuses the boy’s aunt of not letting anyone see Musiah and his brother over the last year. “She didn’t want to communicate with me, her attitude was nasty, she was very disrespectful, she was making threats.”

Family friend Ebony Jordan believes what happened to Musiah is criminal, “She felt that when they took her kids that they placed them in a home and she knew they was going to be protected and cared for, and for them to viciously just hurt and harm the baby like that, it’s heartbreaking.”

As loved ones and close friends released balloons into the heavens, the little boy’s mother tells me she’s since learned from authorities that her three-year-old son who was also in the care of the aunt, was hospitalized after being taken into emergency custody by children’s services, along with two other children, “They said that he was suffering from malnutrition. They said he had old bruises, he had new bruises, he had black eyes on both sides,” Fawziyyah Wadud said.

Now, loved ones and friends hold on to each other, trying to understand exactly what happened to an innocent child, Wadud says, “I just want justice, and I know I’m going to get justice.”

As the family waits for answers, the reality hits them that heaven couldn’t wait for an angel, and neither can justice.

“Grandma’s going to get peace for you baby. I promise you that. Somebody is going to jail,” Jauna Anderson shouted.

As Euclid Police detectives continue their investigation into the suspicious death of a four-year-old Musiah, it’s important to note that no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.