16-year-old Solon boy missing since May 6
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department needs the community’s help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post made by the department, Taurean Thomas Jr. was last seen May 6 at approximately 2 p.m.
Taurean is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 161 pounds, police said.
He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, officials said.
The community has been asked to call 440-248-1234 with any information on his whereabouts, or 911 if he is seen.
