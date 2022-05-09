16-year-old Solon boy missing since May 6

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department needs the community’s help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, Taurean Thomas Jr. was last seen May 6 at approximately 2 p.m.

Missing Juvenile. 16-year-old Taurean Thomas Jr. Last contact was Friday, May 6th, at approximately 2 PM. Male, 6'1",... Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Taurean is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 161 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, officials said.

The community has been asked to call 440-248-1234 with any information on his whereabouts, or 911 if he is seen.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.