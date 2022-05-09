2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broadview Heights resident identified as one of the OSU students who died in drug overdose

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, three students overdosed on drugs at an off-campus residence near The Ohio State University in Columbus.

One of the students was hospitalized. The other two students died at area hospitals.

21-year-old Tiffany Iler was identified as one of the deceased.

The Ohio State University confirms that Iler was a resident of Broadview Heights. Her LinkedIn page shares she was a pre-med junior student majoring in neuroscience. Iler was a graduate of the Laurel School in Shaker Heights. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and volunteered in several organizations on and off-campus.

Few details have been released about the cause of death but school officials sent students a warning about fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl which has been causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.

OSU warns of fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl after death of 2 students

School officials want students to consider their safety as they celebrate graduation and the warm weather.

Counseling services are available for those grieving the loss of the students.

