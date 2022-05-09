Broadview Heights resident identified as one of the OSU students who died in drug overdose

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, three students overdosed on drugs at an off-campus residence near The Ohio State University in Columbus.

One of the students was hospitalized. The other two students died at area hospitals.

21-year-old Tiffany Iler was identified as one of the deceased.

The Ohio State University confirms that Iler was a resident of Broadview Heights. Her LinkedIn page shares she was a pre-med junior student majoring in neuroscience. Iler was a graduate of the Laurel School in Shaker Heights. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and volunteered in several organizations on and off-campus.

Few details have been released about the cause of death but school officials sent students a warning about fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl which has been causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.

School officials want students to consider their safety as they celebrate graduation and the warm weather.

Counseling services are available for those grieving the loss of the students.

