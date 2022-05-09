Cleveland firefighters discover body in burning car on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters discovered a dead body in a burning car late Sunday night in the city’s Union - Miles Park neighborhood.

According to a Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson, crews found the body after extinguishing the car fire.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of East 98th Street and Benham Avenue.

The incident is now under investigation by Cleveland police, who have not released any information thus far.

