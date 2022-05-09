2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland firefighters discover body in burning car on city’s East Side

(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters discovered a dead body in a burning car late Sunday night in the city’s Union - Miles Park neighborhood.

According to a Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson, crews found the body after extinguishing the car fire.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of East 98th Street and Benham Avenue.

The incident is now under investigation by Cleveland police, who have not released any information thus far.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Medical examiner identifies man killed in stabbing in Maple Heights
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
This Ohio mom’s post-pregnancy goal? Run a marathon after each birth
This Ohio mom’s post-pregnancy goal? Run a marathon after each birth