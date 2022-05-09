2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland looks to allow CWRU and UCI to help police Little Italy

New plan comes after four carjackings and a shooting in December
Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood gets extra protection if new policing plan passes(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For residents like Antonia Toni, safety is a concern.

“Of late, we’ve been getting a lot of news of gunshots around here and things like that,” said Little Italy resident.

“I don’t really like to walk alone at night so I feel like that think it would make me feel a bit safer to have that, yeah,” said student Taylor Ernst.

The City of Cleveland will look to University Circle and Case Western Reserve University police to help, in essence triple-teaming the neighborhood. CPD is down about 200 officers and acting police chief Wayne Drummond supports the idea.

“To have both agencies, UCI and Case Western Reserve University, expand their territory I think is the right thing to do,” said the acting chief.

And those walking the neighborhood agree.

“You know me, I always pray to God to protect but having the policemen there to protect me, that’s all good as well.”

The proposal wouldn’t take away jurisdiction from the Cleveland Police Department in Little Italy, it would just give them a little extra help.

“In a perfect world, we would have enough officers to be the first responders even in these jurisdictions that Case and University Circle covers,” said Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard. “But in the event that our officers are occupied, it’s a safety net.”

The plan would also allow CWRU police to patrol about 15 blocks off Wade Park in Glenville, where students also live.

“It’s nice to have that extra protection,” said Ernst.

That extra protection is privately funded and will cost the City of Cleveland nothing but deliver plenty of peace of mind for neighbors.

