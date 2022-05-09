Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded early Monday morning to Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood for a crashed school bus.

According to a 19 News photographer, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) bus took what looks like a nose dive in the area of Franklin Boulevard and West 28th Street.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known but our crew tells us road construction is happening on the same block.

It appears the bus was not occupied by students at the time of the crash.

19 News has reached out to city of Cleveland officials and police as well as CMSD for more information.

