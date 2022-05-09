Court hearing for man accused of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during home invasion

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused in the brutal attack of a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion will appear Monday morning in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.

Izzac Lawhorn is expected to sit before Judge Phillip Maumoff for a change of plea hearing.

Lawhorn is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the woman inside her apartment in 2021.

Mansfield police said Lawhorn confessed to stabbing the 74-year-old after breaking into her residence on June 3, 2021.

The victim was stabbed over 30 times, but survived, according to Mansfield polcie.

Authorities arrested Lawhorn on June 12, 2021 at an apartment on East Cook Road in Mansfield.

He has remained incarcerated since his arrest, according to court records.

