Advertisement

Garfield Heights School District security officer allegedly strikes elementary student with learning disabilities, police say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights School District security officer allegedly struck an elementary school student with learning disabilities at William Foster Elementary School, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.

The incident took place on April 28 at 9:37 a.m. after a teacher’s aide brought the student, who is non-verbal, to the security officer’s desk for a “time out,” according to the police report.

It was at this point that school administrators observed surveillance camera footage of the officer allegedly striking the student in the arm, the police report said, which noted no other injuries were reported.

Principal Jill Frimel contacted both the student’s mother and the Department of Family and Children Services (DCFS) and informed both on the security officer’s conduct, the report said.

Officers took the report on April 29, officials confirmed.

The security officer was placed on administrative leave is at home pending the outcome of the investigation, the Garfield Heights City Schools said in an official comment.

“Upon learning about this disturbing allegation, the Garfield Heights City Schools took the immediate action to contact the family of the individuals involved, and to place the employee on leave,” the district said. “The safety and security of students and staff at the Garfield Heights City Schools is of the utmost importance and our district will tolerate nothing less than total compliance in upholding this priority.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated a new details are released.

